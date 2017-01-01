iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Qedani Mahlangu will not challenge Makgoba's recommendations

94 mentally ill patients died after Mahlangu terminated a contract with Life Esidimeni and transferred them to other NGOs.

Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigns

Mahlangu’s resignation follows the Health Ombudsman’s report stating that 94 patients from Life Healthcare Esidimeni died.

Health Ombudsman: 94 patients from Life Esidimeni died

Gauteng's Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has recorded that only 36 patients had died.

Nel: My integrity won't be compromised by joining afriforum

After 35 years at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Gerrie Nel announced his resignation to join lobby group AfriForum.

London 'Churchill' hotel back in business

A luxury five-star hotel designed to pay tribute to one of Britain's biggest political heroes, Winston Churchill, has reopened

Watch: 'The Ring' villain haunts a plane

The next chapter in 'The Ring' film franchise is hitting cinemas, and a jaw-dropping clip shows the villain haunting a plane. [VIDEO]

Why women prefer to shop online

Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.

Tracee and Jesse star in Kenzo S/S ad campaign

Kenzo has enlisted Tracee Ellis Ross, Jesse Williams, and Kelsey Lu for its Spring-Summer 2017 ad campaign.

VW to pay further $1.2 bn to US customers

Volkswagen said Tuesday it will pay $1.2 billion to around 78,000 US buyers of its diesel cars over the 'dieselgate' scandal.

How does Eskom's Ingula plant work?

In light of Eskom’s announcement that its Ingula plant is now fully operational, let’s take a closer look at how it works

London 'Churchill' hotel back in business

A luxury five-star hotel designed to pay tribute to one of Britain's biggest political heroes, Winston Churchill, has reopened

Watch: 'The Ring' villain haunts a plane

The next chapter in 'The Ring' film franchise is hitting cinemas, and a jaw-dropping clip shows the villain haunting a plane. [VIDEO]

India lose to arch foes Pakistan at World T20

The bowlers bowled underarm and the batsmen played only sweep shots, otherwise typical of any contest between India and Pakistan.

Qedani Mahlangu will not challenge Makgoba's recommendations

94 mentally ill patients died after Mahlangu terminated a contract with Life Esidimeni and transferred them to other NGOs.

SA poultry industry in crisis

A task team is undertaking a comprehensive review of the industry, but 1500 workers at Rainbow Chickens’ Hammarsdale plant have already been retrenched.

India lose to arch foes Pakistan at World T20

The bowlers bowled underarm and the batsmen played only sweep shots, otherwise typical of any contest between India and Pakistan.

