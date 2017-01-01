iafrica.com Only the good stuff

SAUS threatens to shut down UP

The SAUS has threatened to shut down the of Pretoria University if it continues to demand that letters to explain why they should be allowed to re-register.

'Guptas’ answering affidavit sensational'

National Treasury says the affidavit filed by Oakbay Investments is making “sensational” statements designed to deflect from the real issues.

‘EFF is the only real option for black people’

The EFF says it will use its third plenum this weekend to discuss key plans moving forward.

Dept seeks legal victory against problem pastors

The Limpopo Health Department says it hopes the Limpopo High Court will rule in its favour on its interdict against pastors who use potentially poisonous substances on their congregants.

Watch: 'Power Rangers' trailer 2

The second trailer for the 'Power Rangers' movie has dropped, and we finally see our heroes in action. [VIDEO]

This week's top questions from South Africans

Google SA has revealed the top questions asked by South Africans this past week - and apparently we can't cook.

Paris fashion embraces nature

Some of the coolest names in street fashion went into the woods in their Paris menswear shows.

We secretly snoop on our friends' FB accounts

If you think your Facebook account has been hacked then there may be a chance that it was your friend that did it.

Rallying: Fan dies after crash

The opening special of the Monte Carlo Rally was cancelled Thursday after a spectator was fatally injured in an accident.

This week's top questions from South Africans

Google SA has revealed the top questions asked by South Africans this past week - and apparently we can't cook.

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.

Watch: 'Power Rangers' trailer 2

The second trailer for the 'Power Rangers' movie has dropped, and we finally see our heroes in action. [VIDEO]

I'm only here for one reason - Williams

Serena Williams warned she is in Melbourne for one reason only Saturday as she accelerated towards a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

European stocks rise before Trump's economic update

European stock markets climbed Friday before Donald Trump's inauguration

Agassi backs Djokovic

Tennis legend Andre Agassi on Saturday backed misfiring Novak Djokovic to pull out of his form slump after he crashed out of the Australian Open.

