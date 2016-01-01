iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Ipid to investigate JHB jailbreak, drowning

Ipid is expected to investigate how two alleged house robbers managed to escape from custody at the Parkview station on Monday in an incident that led to the death of one of the suspects

Analyst: ANC under pressure

The ANC's January 8 statement is being interpreted as a sign of the enormous pressure the ruling party has been under to admit mistakes and change course

UCT to provide free accommodation

The University of Cape Town says it will be providing free accommodation to qualifying students during deferred examinations and the mini-semester

MJC wants justice after CT Islamophobia

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it hopes those responsible for an Islamophobic act at a Simon's Town Mosque are brought to book soon

Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories

The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said Sunday his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico.

Trump slams Arnold Schwarzenegger

Donald Trump has slammed Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying that 'The Apprentice' had better ratings when he was in charge.

