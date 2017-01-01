iafrica.com Only the good stuff

News of secret recordings as the ANC war room scandal refuses to go away

A report claims recordings of conversations detail intentions to discredit opposition parties in a campaign costing R50 million.

Phahlane concerned with the way he's being investigated

Acting police commissioner Phahlane says the corruption investigation against him is a malicious attack on his integrity.

Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC’s board says it noted evidence about its financial management, sustainability & funding model.

ANC: DA's walk out of SABC inquiry unfortunate

The Democratic Alliance objected to the draft report being released without the committee’s recommendations.

Three dead in Spain after mountain of clothes falls on them

BlitzBoks smash Fiji in Wellington

South Africa stretched their lead at the top of the Sevens World Series with a commanding victory over Fiji in the Final on Sunday.

Fighting spirit propels Serena

Serena Williams says her rise is all down to mental strength and never giving up, a trait learned from Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova.

New Year’s resolution survival Guide

Fitness trainer, Bauke Hanekom created realistic fitness resolutions for having a good start to your year.

First ever Cape Town Motor Show a 'must see'

The first ever Cape Town Motor Show kicks off at Grand West Casino on Friday morning, and is considered a must see for petrolheads.

Nintendo Switch gets SA price, launch

While many gamers are still trying reach a verdict on the Nintendo Switch, South Africans now have a confirmed date and price.

Ten things you never say to flight attendants

Flights can be unpleasant enough without rude passengers - so SilverDoor has some rules for speaking to flight attendants.

Zuma sends condolences to Lundi's family

President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to the family of late gospel singer Lundi Tyamara.

Federer wins Nadal thriller

Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

News of secret recordings as the ANC war room scandal refuses to go away

Trump's envoy to UN vows to 'show our strength'

US vows to show US Strength in global affairs and delivered blunt warning to opponents of Trump

Federer wins Nadal thriller

