iafrica.com Only the good stuff

The SAUS has threatened to shut down the of Pretoria University if it continues to demand that letters to explain why they should be allowed to re-register.
National Treasury says the affidavit filed by Oakbay Investments is making “sensational” statements designed to deflect from the real issues.
The EFF says it will use its third plenum this weekend to discuss key plans moving forward.
The Limpopo Health Department says it hopes the Limpopo High Court will rule in its favour on its interdict against pastors who use potentially poisonous substances on their congregants.
If you think your Facebook account has been hacked then there may be a chance that it was your friend that did it.
The opening special of the Monte Carlo Rally was cancelled Thursday after a spectator was fatally injured in an accident.
Google SA has revealed the top questions asked by South Africans this past week - and apparently we can't cook.
While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.
The second trailer for the 'Power Rangers' movie has dropped, and we finally see our heroes in action. [VIDEO]
Serena Williams warned she is in Melbourne for one reason only Saturday as she accelerated towards a record 23rd Grand Slam title.
European stock markets climbed Friday before Donald Trump's inauguration
Tennis legend Andre Agassi on Saturday backed misfiring Novak Djokovic to pull out of his form slump after he crashed out of the Australian Open.
