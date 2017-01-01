iafrica.com Only the good stuff

$ R13.27 £ R16.52 € R14.30
Mosebenzi Zwane has, through a statement, told families that he understands their frustration and is working hard to find a solution.
The J9 Foundation says people shouldn't rely on information on social media regarding the health of Joost van der Westhuizen.
Hikers and cyclists have been warned to be vigilant along the Table Mountain chain following a recent spate of attacks.
The Mnisi family says they would rather not concern themselves with the clash between miners and vantage point.
Swedish retailer H&M has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated fashion collection with R&B/pop singer The Weeknd.
Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief says that the ex-CEO knew about "dieselgate" well before the scandal broke.
Tech giant and fan favourite Apple could start manufacturing iPhones in India within a few months, according to a report.
AFP takes us around the world in nine images captured by their best photographers.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has fired back at Donald Trump after the latter blasted the 'Terminator' star. Here's what Arnie said...
The BlitzBoks increased their lead at the top of the World Sevens Series table when they beat England in the Sydney Sevens Cup Final.
European stock markets advanced Friday as dealers awaited key US jobs data.
