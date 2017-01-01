iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.27   £ R16.52   € R14.30
Oil $56.80   Gold $1 220.15

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!
Zwane: Trapped miners our primary concern

Zwane: Trapped miners our primary concern

Mosebenzi Zwane has, through a statement, told families that he understands their frustration and is working hard to find a solution.

Public urged to wait regarding Joost's condition

Public urged to wait regarding Joost's condition

The J9 Foundation says people shouldn't rely on information on social media regarding the health of Joost van der Westhuizen.

Hikers warned to be vigilant along Table Mountain

Hikers warned to be vigilant along Table Mountain

Hikers and cyclists have been warned to be vigilant along the Table Mountain chain following a recent spate of attacks.

Lily Mine: Money won’t bring our daughter back

Lily Mine: Money won’t bring our daughter back

The Mnisi family says they would rather not concern themselves with the clash between miners and vantage point.

SA News More »

World News More »

More inside iafrica.com

inside iafrica.com

BlitzBoks pummel England in final

The BlitzBoks increased their lead at the top of the World Sevens Series table when they beat England in the Sydney Sevens Cup Final.

Why women prefer to shop online

Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.

Watch: 'Fifty Shades Darker' finger scene

'Fifty Shades Darker' is almost here, and a sexual clip in an elevator full of people has hit the net. Watch it here...[VIDEO]

Lifestyle

H&M reveals teasers of The Weeknd collaboration

H&M reveals teasers of The Weeknd collaboration

Swedish retailer H&M has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated fashion collection with R&B/pop singer The Weeknd.

Motoring

VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about dieselgate

VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about dieselgate

Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief says that the ex-CEO knew about "dieselgate" well before the scandal broke.

Cooltech

Apple to have iPhones made in India

Apple to have iPhones made in India

Tech giant and fan favourite Apple could start manufacturing iPhones in India within a few months, according to a report.

Travel

Snapshots from around the world

Snapshots from around the world

AFP takes us around the world in nine images captured by their best photographers.

Entertainment

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has fired back at Donald Trump after the latter blasted the 'Terminator' star. Here's what Arnie said...

Sport

BlitzBoks pummel England in final

BlitzBoks pummel England in final

The BlitzBoks increased their lead at the top of the World Sevens Series table when they beat England in the Sydney Sevens Cup Final.

In Focus Today

Zwane: Trapped miners our primary concern

Mosebenzi Zwane has, through a statement, told families that he understands their frustration and is working hard to find a solution.

Read more ›

European stocks rise before US jobs data

European stock markets advanced Friday as dealers awaited key US jobs data.

Read more ›

BlitzBoks pummel England in final

The BlitzBoks increased their lead at the top of the World Sevens Series table when they beat England in the Sydney Sevens Cup Final.

Read more ›
 