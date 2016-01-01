iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Thuli Madonsela says she would like to see a female at the helm but a female president should not only be a figurehead.

Government offices and a local post office were also set alight during last night's violent demonstration.

Oliphant made headlines last week when she took to social media using inflammatory language to defend Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The tragedy occurred at the Le Bonheur Crocodile Farm on Saturday

What will the new FLOTUS wear at events?

Melania Trump faces a new kind of fashion police designers refusing to dress her because of her husband's politics.

In cars, do Americans care about looks?

The Detroit auto show is full of the latest car offerings. But can you tell one from another?

Lifestyle

Hot chili peppers could benefit life expectancy

Hot chili peppers could benefit life expectancy

New research suggests that as well as giving a hit of heat to your food, chili peppers could also help you live longer.

Motoring

Germany defends car industry after Trump assault

Germany defends car industry after Trump assault

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel warned Donald Trump not to slap punitive tariffs on imports from carmakers.

Cooltech

China increasingly turning to robot labour

China increasingly turning to robot labour

China is increasingly turning to robot labour as its population ages and the workforce becomes smaller.

Travel

What to know about India's air industry

What to know about India's air industry

India has the world's fastest growing passenger airline industry: here are some facts and figures you should know...

Entertainment

'Hollywood bullied Trump' - Zoe Saldana

'Hollywood bullied Trump' - Zoe Saldana

'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress Zoe Saldana has spoken out against Hollywood for bullying Donald Trump.

Sport

Botha to leave Bulls for Ulster

Botha to leave Bulls for Ulster

Loose forward Arno Botha will leave the Bulls at the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

