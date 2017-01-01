iafrica.com Only the good stuff

$ R13.42 £ R16.94 € R14.44
Oil $55.70 Gold $1 202.68
94 mentally ill patients died after Mahlangu terminated a contract with Life Esidimeni and transferred them to other NGOs.
Mahlangu’s resignation follows the Health Ombudsman’s report stating that 94 patients from Life Healthcare Esidimeni died.
Gauteng's Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has recorded that only 36 patients had died.
After 35 years at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Gerrie Nel announced his resignation to join lobby group AfriForum.
Kenzo has enlisted Tracee Ellis Ross, Jesse Williams, and Kelsey Lu for its Spring-Summer 2017 ad campaign.
Volkswagen said Tuesday it will pay $1.2 billion to around 78,000 US buyers of its diesel cars over the 'dieselgate' scandal.
In light of Eskom’s announcement that its Ingula plant is now fully operational, let’s take a closer look at how it works
A luxury five-star hotel designed to pay tribute to one of Britain's biggest political heroes, Winston Churchill, has reopened
The next chapter in 'The Ring' film franchise is hitting cinemas, and a jaw-dropping clip shows the villain haunting a plane. [VIDEO]
The bowlers bowled underarm and the batsmen played only sweep shots, otherwise typical of any contest between India and Pakistan.
A task team is undertaking a comprehensive review of the industry, but 1500 workers at Rainbow Chickens’ Hammarsdale plant have already been retrenched.
