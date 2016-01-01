iafrica.com Only the good stuff

$ R13.73 £ R16.92 € R14.46
Police are hunting for the suspects involved in two fatal shooting incidents in Ocean View, Cape Town.
Zuma send condolences to famalies of those killed on SA roads during the festive season
More than 700 arrests have been made during a 24-hour period in the Durban area as police carried out festive-season operations
St Albans inmates call for probe after fatal clashes
Concussion is a common brain injury notoriously difficult to diagnose - until now.
It has taken just 53 years, but Honda has officially built its 100 millionth motorcar.
A discovery by Chinese scientists regarding a specific dinosaur species may help explain why birds have beaks.
Thai police rescued two baby orangutans in a sting operation.
NO, BRITNEY SPEARS IS NOT DEAD! Sony's twitter account was hacked, resulting in a tweet claiming that Britney Spears has died.
Georginio Wijnaldum's early header earned Liverpool a New Year's Eve victory over Manchester City on Saturday.
Hong Kong and Shanghai led an Asian sell-off Friday, as markets followed Wall Street lower and oil prices weakened.
Chelsea equalled Arsenal's record of 13 consecutive Premier League wins in a season as Willian's brace inspired a win over Stoke on Saturday.
