iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Unisa has extended its registration period at all its campuses until a strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union is resolved
Bromwell Street residents on the brink of losing their homes in Woodstock are hoping for a positive outcome next time they face the City of Cape Town in court
A senior Wits University professor is being investigated for allegedly sexually harassing three of his colleagues at the institution
According to the long-awaited 2014 Blue Drop report the quality of drinking water in South Africa is on the decline
A study found no difference in the microbiome of babies aged four to six weeks born by cesarean section or by vaginal delivery.
The end of Bernie Ecclestone's F1 reign could see it return to being more entertaining, former McLaren chief executive Martin Whitmarsh says.
Seeking solutions for the pressing shortage of human transplant organs, scientists have grown mouse pancreases in rats.
Euromonitor International has released their Top 100 City Destinations Ranking - so how did South African cities fare?
The following are reactions from some of the nominees for the 2017 Oscars.
A potential FA Cup banana skin awaits Pep Guardiola as he takes his inconsistent Manchester City team to Crystal Palace.
Stilbaai residents and farmers affected by devastating fires in the area could get some relief soon, thanks to a local business chamber
Jurgen Klopp claimed it was "really hard" to accept the refereeing decisions he feels are going against Liverpool on a regular basis.
