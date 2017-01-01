iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Van Breda murder trial defence team ready to push forward

The 21-year-old is accused of murdering his parents and older brother in their De Zalze Estate home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Parly committee notes appeal court ruling Motsoeneng

The court found Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appointment was unlawful and unconstitutional and that he should face a fresh disciplinary hearing.

Henri Van Breda's murder trial kicks off 27 March

Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother at their Stellenbosch home two years ago.

Triple murder accused Henri Van Breda expected in court

Van Breda is accused of axing his parents and older brother to death at their home outside Stellenbosch two years ago.

Honda upgrades full-year outlook on weak yen

Honda on Friday revised up its full-year outlook thanks to a weaker yen but its analysts warned of an uncertain outlook.

Blac Chyna bares all in NSFW pics

Blac Chyna bares her naked body for the world to see in a set of nude photos. Check them out over here... [NSFW]

WhatsApp testing message deletion function

Instant messaging app WhatsApp may soon allow users to revoke regrettable messages that have not yet been read by recipients

H&M reveals teasers of The Weeknd collaboration

H&M reveals teasers of The Weeknd collaboration

Swedish retailer H&M has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated fashion collection with R&B/pop singer The Weeknd.

VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about dieselgate

VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about dieselgate

Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief says that the ex-CEO knew about "dieselgate" well before the scandal broke.

Apple to have iPhones made in India

Apple to have iPhones made in India

Tech giant and fan favourite Apple could start manufacturing iPhones in India within a few months, according to a report.

Snapshots from around the world

Snapshots from around the world

AFP takes us around the world in nine images captured by their best photographers.

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has fired back at Donald Trump after the latter blasted the 'Terminator' star. Here's what Arnie said...

Broos succeeds in uniting Cameroon

Broos succeeds in uniting Cameroon

Hugo Broos has overcome numerous obstacles and transformed Cameroon into a team just one match away from winning the AFCON.

