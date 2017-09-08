iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Uber cab petrol bombed in Sandton

Fri, 08 Sep 2017 9:37 AM
An Uber car petrol bombed in Sandton. Credit:EWN    

Uber has condemned the violence between its drivers and meter taxi drivers.

On Thursday night, two Uber cars were petrol bombed in the Sandton CBD near the Gautrain station, allegedly by meter taxi drivers.

Furious Uber drivers retaliated and moved around Sandton, attacking stationary meter taxi cars and those moving past the area.

At least one metered taxi was torched near the Sandton Convention Centre.

Uber says that it is investigating the circumstances of last night’s attack on its drivers.

It says that it is relieved to hear that the driver of one of the vehicles registered to use its app, was not injured.

But one driver says they can't take the attacks anymore.

“This is very painful, this is very painful.”

The company says that after being notified of this incident‚ its operations‚ security and law enforcement teams immediately reached out to the relevant authorities.

EWN

