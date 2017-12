ANC announces nods for party leadership

Share

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Credit: GCIS.

The ANC has released its list of contenders for the top party positions at the party’s 54th national conference being held at Nasrec in Soweto.

The nominees for president are Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma by 1,094 branches across 6 provinces and Cyril Ramaphosa by 1,469 branches across 6 provinces.

The official nominations, announced by an election official, come after months of campaigning that's set the stage for the start of voting by 4,776 delegates in the tight race between the two candidates.

The position of deputy president is being contested by David Mabuza (1,128) and Lindiwe Sisulu (619) who have accepted the nominations, while Zweli Mkhize (193) and Naledi Pandor declined.

The options for national chairperson are Gwede Mantashe (1,499) and Nathi Mthethwa (804).

The fight for secretary-general is between Senzo Mchunu (1,479) and Ace Magashule (930).

The choice for deputy secretary general is between Jessie Duarte (845) and Zingiswa Losi (361).

Candidates for treasurer general are Paul Mashatile (1,581) and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (275). Nomvula Mokonyane (289) declined the nomination.

The nominations for the positions of top officials started with heckling about voting procedures, with delegates in support of Dlamini Zuma pushing for members to be allowed into the voting booth with a list of a slate when the voting for 80 NEC members begins.

Ramaphosa's supporters argued this voting process would promote slates, something the electoral commission agreed to.

No agreement was reached on this and the NEC is expected to take the final decision later on.

Delegates are now casting their votes.

EWN