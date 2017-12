Voting ends at ANC Conference, counting begins

Reports have come in stating that voting for the African National Congress (ANC)'s new leadership has now come to an end.

Some 4,700 delegates cast their ballots over the last 10 hours.

The completion of the voting process means that the counting may now begin.

The ANC has called for delegates to remain patient while the electoral commission counts and should be given space to do its work properly.

The party has also emphasized the importance of delegates accepting the outcome of the conference once results are announced.

The party maintains the results will be announced on Monday.

Meanwhile the party has reiterated the call to its members to respect whichever results arise at the end of this process.

Tensions and hopes are high in both camps, with many analysts favouring Ramaphosa as the ideal candidate to restore some financial stability to the country, while others believing Dlamini-Zuma to be the ideal step-forward for both party and nation.

The new president of the ANC will be announced in the early evening along with other members of the new NEC.

