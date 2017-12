ANC probing voting discrepancy

The steering committee now in charge of the African National Congress (ANC)'s conference is meeting at this hour to discuss a discrepancy with numbers when it comes to voting.

It's understood that an investigation is underway into claims that some votes for the party's leadership disappeared.

One of the main issues of contention is around the secretary-general position and the number of votes Senzo Mchunu and Ace Magashule received, with Mchunu walking up last night to the podium asking to see the numbers himself.

This latest development could see the conference continue for another day.

The steering committee, chaired by new national chairperson Gwede Mantashe took over after the NEC was declared dissolved by the party's electoral commission on Monday pending the NEC elections.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says, “But they must know the risk that we’re getting the ANC into because the risks are two: One is that, you can’t just call for recounting for one position because you don’t know who voted how because this is a secret ballot. It means it will have to be for the entire officials in the NEC.”

Voting for the 80 additional members of the NEC takes far longer than casting ballots for the top six officials and counting those votes is also a much more lengthy process.

The ANC's conference was supposed to conclude on Wednesday, with the announcement of the additional NEC members and Cyril Ramsphosa's first speech as ANC president.

But with voting for NEC members only starting on Tuesday, it's possible the outcome will only be announced tomorrow.

Extending the conference by a day could land the ANC with extra costs, something its leaders will be wanting to avoid.

