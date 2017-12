Ramaphosa's fight for change

New African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has a lengthy to-do list, including restoring the image and integrity of the party and knitting together the divisions that have threatened to unravel it.

Ramaphosa will want to set the tone for his first term and quickly assert his authority.

Restoring the broken trust between the ANC and its supporters is possibly Ramaphosa’s most urgent task and his biggest challenge.

That’s because to achieve this, he will need to unite the party across the fault lines of factions and divergent interests.

He will also have to manage the compromised and the corrupt who have managed to either keep their seats or win election to the ANC’s new national executive committee.

With the 2019 elections a mere 18 months away, Ramaphosa and other party leaders must also come up with a plan to get President Jacob Zuma to exit the Union Buildings early, the better to signal a break with the arrogance and intransigence that has characterized his tenure.

Overseeing efforts to find ways of implementing the conference’s decision to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The new NEC will have a workshop with legal experts.

ZUMA ALLIES IN NEC

Several senior ANC members who have courted controversy while serving in Zuma's Cabinet have made it onto their party's newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC).

The composition of the party's highest decision-making body between conferences was expected to be an indicator of the balance of power in the party's leadership.

Ramaphosa finds himself leading an NEC packed with the president's allies.

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who's been re-elected, served in different portfolios before she was shuffled out of President Zuma's Cabinet, with Parliament approving a R2 million bonus for her.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that she be disciplined for reckless handling of state money when she investigated a controversial fisheries tender several years ago.

Joemat-Pettersson challenged Madonsela's report in court, but lost.

Former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has also made it on to the NEC.

He recently pleaded guilty to assaulting three women.

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has also seen her fair share of scandal.

She's come under fire from opposition politicians for allegedly misleading Parliament during an inquiry into the SABC.

Muthambi was also implicated in the Gupta leaks for allegedly sharing confidential Cabinet documents with the influential Gupta family.

