CT underworld criminals granted bail

Wed, 28 Feb 2018 2:12 PM
Nafiz Modack in court. Credit: Supplied
Suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket have been granted bail.

They have been in custody since their arrest in December.

It's alleged they extorted and intimidated Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs into security contracts.

The court has heard of a feud between rival security firms.

It was also told state witnesses and complainants fear intimidation.

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, who is the brother of alleged gang leader Jerome Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje have been granted bail of R10,000.

Charl Lackay has been released on R5,000 bail.

EWN

CRIME CAPE TOWN CORRUPTION SA NEWS

