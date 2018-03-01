Cele: Give Hawks space to investigate Pauw

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Credit: EWN.

New Police Minister Bheki Cele says the Hawks have to be allowed space to do their job in the investigation of journalist and author Jacques Pauw, adding that everyone must be investigated and not only certain individuals.

Three Hawks officers arrived at Pauw’s home in Riebeek-Kasteel outside Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon and searched the premises.

The unit says that the operation was part of an investigation into the State Security Agency's case against Pauw, who is accused of revealing confidential information in his book, The President’s Keepers.

The book caused a massive stir in 2017 when it revealed alleged dodgy dealings involving now former president Jacob Zuma and damaging claims about the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

But Cele says he wants to make sure the investigation is not influenced by politics.

“We can’t allow these structures to be used for political outcomes. Fortunately, on Thursday, I will meet with the head of that structure to make sure that we clean our structures.”

EWN