iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.90   £ R16.34   € R14.50
Oil $64.41   Gold $1 310.54

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Lynne Brown resigns as MP

Thu, 01 Mar 2018 1:10 PM
Former Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown briefs the media on the state of Eskom at their offices in Woodmead. Credit: EWN.
Former Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown briefs the media on the state of Eskom at their offices in Woodmead. Credit: EWN.    

Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

She was axed from the job by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he announced his new Cabinet on Monday night.

Brown has courted much controversy in the post, especially in the wake of the state capture allegations at Eskom and other state-owned companies.

The former Western Cape Premier became a Member of Parliament in 2014, taking over from Malusi Gigaba as Minister of Public Enterprises.

But it wasn’t an easy ride.

The troubles at Eskom continue to dog her legacy and on Wednesday, a Parliamentary inquiry heard that it was not possible for her not to have known about the extent of maladministration at the company.

Last week the Public Protector found that she had inadvertently lied to Parliament, providing incorrect information to the National Assembly on questions about Eskom’s relationship with controversial consultancy firm, Trillian Capital.

Confirming Brown’s resignation today, ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says that she expressed her gratitude for serving South Africa and thanked the ANC for the opportunity.

EWN

Read More

LYNNE BROWN PARLIAMENT MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA MALUSI GIGABA AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Lynne Brown resigns as MP

Lynne Brown has resigned as MP and this has been confirmed by the ANC in Parliament.

Read more ›

Mantashe sets deadline for mining charter

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the new Mining Charter will be finalised no later than June this year.

Read more ›

Stick is back with Boks

Johan Erasmus will spearhead the Springbok management team until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

Read more ›
 
 