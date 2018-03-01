Lynne Brown resigns as MP

Former Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown briefs the media on the state of Eskom at their offices in Woodmead. Credit: EWN.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

She was axed from the job by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he announced his new Cabinet on Monday night.

Brown has courted much controversy in the post, especially in the wake of the state capture allegations at Eskom and other state-owned companies.

The former Western Cape Premier became a Member of Parliament in 2014, taking over from Malusi Gigaba as Minister of Public Enterprises.

But it wasn’t an easy ride.

The troubles at Eskom continue to dog her legacy and on Wednesday, a Parliamentary inquiry heard that it was not possible for her not to have known about the extent of maladministration at the company.

Last week the Public Protector found that she had inadvertently lied to Parliament, providing incorrect information to the National Assembly on questions about Eskom’s relationship with controversial consultancy firm, Trillian Capital.

Confirming Brown’s resignation today, ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says that she expressed her gratitude for serving South Africa and thanked the ANC for the opportunity.

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirms the resignation of former Minister of Public Enterprises, comrade Lynne Brown, as a member of Parliament effective 27 February 2018. — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) March 1, 2018

She has expressed her gratitude in having served the people of South Africa and thanked the ANC for having given her the opportunity to do so. — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) March 1, 2018

