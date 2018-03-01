iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Watch: ANC briefing on political developments

Thu, 01 Mar 2018 2:31 PM
Credit: Supplied.
Credit: Supplied.    

The African National Congress (ANC) is briefing the media on a number of political developments, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Opposition parties had called for him to axe controversial minister but some of them, including Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini, survived.

