CPT cop killed girlfriend and her mother

Share

Police at Begonia Street in Mitchells Plain where a murder-suicide took place involving a Cape Town police officer. Credit: EWN.

The police officer who killed his girlfriend, her mother and himself in Mitchells Plain was reported for a domestic altercation Wednesday night.

Lentegeur Seargent Granville Brooks is believed to have killed Charmaine and Susan Goliath in their home in Begonia street earlier on Thursday.

It's understood hostage negotiators had tried to diffuse the situation that reportedly erupted at around 9 o'clock on Thursday morning.

Police have been unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident at this stage.

But the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's Moses Dlamini has given some details.

He says the murder-suicide followed a domestic altercation which was reported to police Wednesday night.

“The police were called. They took his official firearm and they also put him out of the house. He went back to the house this morning and then shot the girlfriend, shot the mother of the girlfriend and he then shot himself.”

Police have opened an inquiry into the matter for further investigation.

EWN