iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.96   £ R16.49   € R14.73
Oil $64.56   Gold $1 326.72

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Source of deadly listeriosis found

Mon, 05 Mar 2018 10:35 AM
Minster of Health Aaron Motsoaledi updating the media on listeria outbreak in South Africa. Credit: EWN.
Minster of Health Aaron Motsoaledi updating the media on listeria outbreak in South Africa. Credit: EWN.    

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there was a clear lapse in quality control at the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane which has been identified as the source of the listeriosis outbreak.

The Enterprise's facility in Germiston and the Rainbow Chicken production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after the disease was detected in polony products. However, other cold meats and viennas may also be a risk.

Motsoaledi on Monday morning insisted that they are trying to determine how to deal with this issue going forward.

“There was no way that they were going to have this outbreak if there was no lapse. It definitely means there was a lapse, there was no good quality control.

“So, we’re sitting down looking into legislation as to which rule was breached and who’s the custodian of that rule?”

The minister has again urged the public to throw away or return any polony products in their fridges to avoid contamination.

At least 180 people have died from the food-borne disease since last January and over 940 cases reported so far.

WATCH: Source of deadly listeriosis outbreak found

EWN

Read More

HEALTH MINISTER AARON MOTSOALEDI QUALITY POLONY RAINBOW CHICKEN GERMISTON LISTERIOSIS HEALTH

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Source of deadly listeriosis found

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there was a clear lapse in quality control at the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane. [Watch]

Read more ›

Rand falls, stocks set to open lower

The rand extended losses suffered on Friday as investors dropped riskier assets for safer investments.

Read more ›

FA chief under fire for Star of David

FA Chief Martin Glenn, faced criticism from Britain's Jewish community after saying the Star of David was "something we don't want" in football.

Read more ›
 
 