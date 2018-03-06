Report: Gupta properties raided in India

Atul Gupta. Credit: Daily Sun/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

It’s being reported that authorities are raiding the properties of the Guptas in India, including their home in Saharanpur.

It's believed the Guptas fled South Africa for India when they discovered the Hawks had secured warrants for their arrests.

Members of the family and their business associates are wanted in connection with fraud and corruption related to numerous ongoing state capture investigations.

According to reports, Indian income tax authorities have swooped on the Guptas home in Saharanpur as well as a temple in the area which is being built by the controversial family.

Indian journalist Neha Poonia has tweeted that several documents have been seized, however, the reason for the raids is not yet known.

Poonia reports that Indian authorities are also investigating the Guptas company Sahara while several other of their properties in that country are also being searched.

It’s unclear if the operations are linked to the Hawks investigation in South Africa.

#GuptaRaid: Income Tax officials in India are also making enquiries about their company Sahara. Properties of #Gupta family friend- Amar Gupta also raided. I'm being told that the family's properties in other parts of the country are also being raided simultaneously. https://t.co/IzcRXUsgP4 — Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) March 6, 2018

Properties of #Gupta brothers including their ancestral home in #Saharanpur raided, searched by Income Tax officials.

The premises where the brothers are building a 76 million dollar temple in Saharanpur were also searched. Several documents seized, reason for raid unclear — Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) March 6, 2018

EWN