iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.74   £ R16.32   € R14.55
Oil $65.80   Gold $1 326.96

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Report: Gupta properties raided in India

Tue, 06 Mar 2018 2:24 PM
Atul Gupta. Credit: Daily Sun/Gallo Images/Getty Images.
Atul Gupta. Credit: Daily Sun/Gallo Images/Getty Images.    

It’s being reported that authorities are raiding the properties of the Guptas in India, including their home in Saharanpur.

It's believed the Guptas fled South Africa for India when they discovered the Hawks had secured warrants for their arrests.

Members of the family and their business associates are wanted in connection with fraud and corruption related to numerous ongoing state capture investigations.

According to reports, Indian income tax authorities have swooped on the Guptas home in Saharanpur as well as a temple in the area which is being built by the controversial family.

Indian journalist Neha Poonia has tweeted that several documents have been seized, however, the reason for the raids is not yet known.

Poonia reports that Indian authorities are also investigating the Guptas company Sahara while several other of their properties in that country are also being searched.

It’s unclear if the operations are linked to the Hawks investigation in South Africa.

EWN

Read More

GUPTAS FRAUD CORRUPTION TAX INDIA SOUTH AFRICA ARREST

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Report: Gupta properties raided in India

Members of the family and their business associates are wanted in connection with fraud and corruption.

Read more ›

Where to invest in property in 2018

There are a number of reasons why property investors are looking for opportunities to buy within the SA property market. Find out more...

Read more ›

Retired Bok included in Force's squad

The Western Force unveiled a squad for its 2018 World Series of invitational matches against Super Rugby teams.

Read more ›
 
 