Abrahams on delay in Estina dairy farm probe

A screengrab of NPA head Shaun Abrahams and acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata briefing MPs on the status of investigations into state capture, on 7 March 2018. Credit: Supplied.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams on Wednesday told members of Parliament the probe into the Estina dairy farm scandal was held up by certain outstanding matters.

He and the acting head of the Hawks are briefing parliamentarians on the status of probes into state capture.

Abrahams highlighted some of the outstanding issues that prosecutors and investigators need to iron out to move ahead with the probe.

“On 25 October, the prosecuting team was provided with a copy of the docket. At that stage, the statements and evidence in the dockets had progressed to A35. The prosecuting team noted that a scanned copy of the docket was incomplete.”

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata last week told the committee the Hawks wrapped up their investigation in November but only got the go-ahead to act in February.

At the time, Matakata said there was still no action from the NPA even after she met with Abrahams and it was agreed who would be charged.

Matakata said that the NPA hampered the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm case coming to court by sitting on the docket for months.

“We were finished in November and gave [the docket] to them ... taking their time to finally take the matter to court, that is maybe hindering justice.”

However, Abrahams today told MPs the investigation was "far advanced" and responded to Matakata's comments.

"The investigations are far advanced, with search and seizure operations and arrests effected."

He added: "After general Matakata's appearance before the portfolio committee on police last week, I requested a comprehensive report from advocate Govendar in the Estina matter and on the remarks made by general Matakata. On Monday, 5 February I was provided with a report on the factual account on the NPA's engagement with the DPCI... now general Matakata and I have always enjoyed a professional working relationship.

"It's regrettable that general Matakata made the utterances to the portfolio committee on police in as far as it relates to the NPA, because I believe and have been advised that she had been incorrectly informed."

