Ramaphosa receives warm welcome on Cape Flats

Share

President Cyril Ramaphosa takes pictures with Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain residents during a morning walk on the Cape Flats on 7 March 2018. Credit: EWN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led a brisk walk from Ilitha Park in Khayelitsha to Rocklands in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats.

The walk started at around 5am, with Ramaphosa making his way from Lookout Hill in Khayelitsha to Rocklands, Mitchells Plain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa briskly made his way down Spine Road from Khayelitsha to Mitchells Plain, greeting residents along the way.

A Mitchells Plain woman, still dressed in a nightgown, eagerly waited for Ramaphosa outside a spaza shop and was intent on handing him a bottle of water.

"Mr President, here’s water for you."

But the president’s bodyguards wouldn’t allow the elderly woman too close to him.

A group of Equal Education activists have also joined this morning’s walk, pleading with Ramaphosa to prioritise safety at schools in Khayelitsha.

Watch:

EWN