R157m cash boost for WC drought relief

R157m cash boost for WC drought reliefWed, 07 Mar 2018 2:22 PM
Drought relief efforts in the Western Cape will get a R157 million injection.
The Western Cape's Finance MEC on Tuesday tabled a R63 billion budget for the 2018/2019 financial year.
Drought-riven farmers are hoping they'll get the lion's share of the R157 million allocated to drought relief measures.
The province's health sector gets a cash injection of R23 billion, making up 38% of the overall budget. Much of this will go towards boosting services.
R22.1 billion has been allocated to education.
Finance MEC Ivan Meyer explained on Tuesday the 2018 medium-term expenditure framework will see a R4.7 billion being spent on school infrastructure.
To help build on housing expenditure, the Human Settlements Department will get more than R2 billion.
EWN
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.