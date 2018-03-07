iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.89   £ R16.47   € R14.75
Oil $65.20   Gold $1 330.30

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

R157m cash boost for WC drought relief

Wed, 07 Mar 2018 2:22 PM
Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer. Credit: EWN.
Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer. Credit: EWN.    

Drought relief efforts in the Western Cape will get a R157 million injection.

The Western Cape's Finance MEC on Tuesday tabled a R63 billion budget for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Drought-riven farmers are hoping they'll get the lion's share of the R157 million allocated to drought relief measures.

The province's health sector gets a cash injection of R23 billion, making up 38% of the overall budget. Much of this will go towards boosting services.

R22.1 billion has been allocated to education.

Finance MEC Ivan Meyer explained on Tuesday the 2018 medium-term expenditure framework will see a R4.7 billion being spent on school infrastructure.

To help build on housing expenditure, the Human Settlements Department will get more than R2 billion.

EWN

Read More

FINANCE WATER WESTERN CAPE DROUGHT IVAN MEYER HUMAN SETTLEMENTS DEPARTMENT HOUSING

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

R157m cash boost for WC drought relief

The Western Cape's Finance MEC on Tuesday tabled a R63 billion budget for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Read more ›

Key benefits of good debt

Despite the negative connotations often associated with debt, when used responsibly, debt can add significant value.

Read more ›

Report: Aussies called De Kock a 'bush pig'

Reports indicate that Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was called a "bush pig" by the Australians.

Read more ›
 
 