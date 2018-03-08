DA demands proof of Gigaba's illness

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba briefed the media about the naturalisation of five members of the Gupta family. Credit: EWN.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is demanding that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba provide proof that it was indeed illness that forced him to abandon an appearance in the National Assembly.

Gigaba was due to answer Members of Parliament (MPs) questions on Wednesday amid the uproar caused by his conflicting statements on the Gupta brothers’ citizenship but failed to arrive and instead, a letter was sent to Speaker Baleka Mbete.

Economic Freedom Fighters MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu were removed from the House for calling Gigaba a "pathological liar".

Gigaba was in Cape Town but was conspicuously absent from the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He was spotted in the parliamentary precinct just hours before the sitting but failed to arrive to face the music from MPs.

The DA wanted answers from Gigaba about the early naturalisation of the Gupta family, something the minister denies ever happened.

The DA’s John Steenhuizen said: “I believe that letter has been written because the minister has got himself into a dreadful mess over the deliberate misleading statement he’s made related to the Gupta.”

Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni on Wednesday confirmed that Gigaba approved early citizenship for four Gupta family members in 2015 but this excluded Ajay Gupta.

