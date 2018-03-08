ACDP believes there was never a Day Zero

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing the media about day zero on 7 March 2018. Credit: EWN.

Political parties are crying foul following the surprise news that day zero might not happen at all in 2018.

That’s the day Capetonians have been living in fear of, the day the taps run dry and everyone would be forced to queue for water.

Earlier in 2018, the City of Cape Town said day zero would hit in March, then steadily pushed the date back.

On Wednesday, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane announced that if there is decent rainfall this winter, day zero won’t happen at all in 2018

The African National Congress (ANC) wants a full investigation into how the city made its calculations and what exactly changed.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko said: “Many people in the Western Cape remain in the dark as to what was the cause, how did we get here and who’s responsible. Was day zero even real because we think this constant push shows that the DA is not serious about something so consequential.”

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says it believes there never was a day zero.

The party’s Grant Haskin said: “In the last 16 days since the last day zero was pushed back there’s been no new water added through significant rainfall or through the three-augmentation solution bringing a significant amount of water into the system”

The city says there were indeed factors that changed the situation, including a dramatic drop in consumption and the shutting-off of water supply for agriculture.

But Haskin believes these are simply not enough to affect day zero radically.

“The only explanation is the city’s previous calculations were either grossly inaccurate or calculated to instil panic instead of knowledge among Capetonians or to manufacture a crisis to spend more money and gain more revenue from the residents.

Haskin says all level 6B water restrictions and level 6 water tariffs need to be immediately lifted.

