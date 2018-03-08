Malema: 'We'll be forced to act'

Share

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 8 March 2018. Credit: EWN.

In what could be perceived as a threat to the new administration, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with those who undermine the law, saying if he fails to do so, the red berets will be forced to act.

Malema addressed a briefing at the EFF's headquarters in Braamfontein on Thursday afternoon on a range of matters.

He called on Rampahosa to deal with those who've been implicated in corruption.

“It is very clear that Ramaphosa is not willing to clean up the state and break with the tentacles of the Guptas. We have agreed to give him a chance to prove himself against corruption but his snail pace will cause us to [cause] a confrontation.”

Malema also referred to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, saying he was instrumental in state capture and should be shown the door.

“We have long called for Malusi Gigaba to be dispensed following his role in state capture. Gigaba is the engine that drove Gupta corruption into all state entities. This was cemented by even illegally awarding them citizenship rights. They can also vote and have the benefits enjoyed by many South Africans.”

Concerns have been raised about Gigaba's integrity after his about turns on whether some members of the Gupta family were granted citizenship under his watch.

The party says Rampahosa’s lack of speed will provoke it to treat him the same way it did former President Jacob Zuma.

“In the same way we did with Zuma. The South African Parliament is supposed to focus on the business of running the country. But among us, we have people whose presence in Parliament is a direct promotion of lawlessness.”

The party has also cast doubt on the recent appointments of some members of the state capture inquiry, saying some members may have links to Zuma and the Gupta family.

EWN