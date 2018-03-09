iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.92   £ R16.46   € R14.69
Oil $63.75   Gold $1 318.66

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Land exprop doesn't mean chasing whites away

Fri, 09 Mar 2018 9:28 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma. Credit: GCIS.
Former president Jacob Zuma. Credit: GCIS.    

Former president Jacob Zuma says that the calls to expropriate land without compensation do not automatically mean the chasing away of descendants of white settlers.

Zuma made his first major public address since his resignation on Thursday night.

He was speaking at the National Funeral Parlour Association's opening gala dinner in Durban, where he was recognised for his bravery and commitment to radical economic transformation.

The group became infamous earlier this year when it threatened to block white and Indian owned funeral parlours from operating in the townships.

The former president spoke at length about “correcting” the land issue.

He even went as far as adding that if this matter is not settled by the time they are reunited with their ancestors, this generation might have to answer questions about why it didn't take back the land despite having better education and even guns.

“We have those who came to settle, in our history, they are called settlers, and we’re not saying they must go. But we’re saying the matter of the land must be corrected.”

Zuma has been described by the association through its award to the former statesman as the “father of radical economic transformation”.

The event was attended by organisations that are staunch supporters of radical economic transformation, including the Black First Land First movement and controversial business forum Delangokubona.

EWN

Read More

JACOB ZUMA NATIONAL FUNERAL PARLOUR ASSOCIATION WHITES ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION LAND BRAVERY

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Land exprop doesn't mean chasing whites away

Jacob Zuma was speaking at NAFUPA's gala dinner, where he was recognised for his bravery and commitment to radical economic transformation.

Read more ›

SME owners to plan for growth in 2018

Small and medium enterprises (SME) should prepare to take action and plan for increased growth in 2018.

Read more ›

De Kock fined after appeal fails

Footage has emerged of David Warner sledging Quinton de Kock before the pair had their tunnel bust-up at Kingsmead. Watch:

Read more ›
 
 