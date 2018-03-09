Gigaba may face sanctions over Gupta U-turn

Home Affairs Director-General Mkhuseli Apleni and Minister Malusi Gigaba Briefing media on 6 March on the naturalisation of the members of the Gupta family. Credit: @SAgovnews/Twitter.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba could face sanctions for his flip-flop on the Gupta naturalisation matter.

On Thursday night, the Democratic Alliance tabled a motion in the National Assembly asking for Parliament’s ethics committee to sanction him for misleading the house.

Gigaba did an about turn on Wednesday after saying that Atul Gupta was not a South African citizen at a briefing just the day before.

H said he only meant to say that his brother Ajay Gupta did not hold South African citizenship.

The DA’s Haniff Hoosen said: “Appropriate action must be taken against honourable Gigaba. Further notes that this House has been plagued by misleading statement by various ministers, refers this matter to the joint committee on ethics in the members’ interest for an appropriate sanction, I so move.”

