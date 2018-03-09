Fikile Mbalula resigns as MP

Former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula launches Operation Fiela II in Johannesburg on 23 January 2018. Credit: GCIS.

Former Police Minster Fikile Mbalula has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The African National Congress (ANC) made the announcement on Friday.

Mbalula was sacked in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement last month.

He's now based at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, where he is the head of elections ahead of next year's national vote.

Mbalula is the second former minister after Lynne Brown to resign as MP, following Ramaphosa’s changes to Cabinet.

A colourful character who never hesitates to speak his mind, Mbalula rose through the ranks as a former ANC youth league leader.

Jokingly called 'Razzmatazz' and the 'Minister of Twitter and Instagram', he was first appointed as deputy minister of police by Jacob Zuma in 2009.

Before becoming minister of sport in 2010.

He took over the job of police minister in Zuma’s controversial midnight Cabinet reshuffle last March.

The work he’ll be doing following his redeployment as ANC election head is, however, not new to him.

In 2009, he was the manager of the ANC’s election campaign.

Mbalula is also a member of the ANC’s NEC.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says Mbalula's resignation as MP will leave a void in Parliament, but he’s satisfied knowing that Mbalula continues to serve the movement.

EWN