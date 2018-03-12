Ramaphosa: No one has right to invade land

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives his response to the State of the Nation Address on 20 February 2018. Credit: Twitter/@PresidencyZA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says no one has the right to invade any land, saying this is a clear sign of disorder and the violation of law.

This was in response to land grabs at Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane over the weekend.

Ramaphosa visited the area as part of his call to South Africans to register to vote.

He has called on law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order.

Ramaphosa says those who try to occupy land without permission will face the full might of the law.

“All those who want to invade land, they will get to know that we’ll not allow that, we’ll respond to that by saying you can’t.”

He says if illegal expropriation of land is allowed, it will set a bad precedent.

“Because if we do that, then we’re allowing lawlessness, then anybody can go and invade any space that they want to.”

He has assured Tshwane residents at both Itireleng and Olievenhoutbosch that their housing issues will be prioritized by government.

EWN