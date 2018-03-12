6 inmates escape from Pollsmoor prison

Pollsmoor prison gate. Credit: Supplied.

Six inmates have escaped from Pollsmoor prison.

The men allegedly broke out of the Medium B facility on Sunday night.

SAPS and Correctional Services officers are discussing details of the incident.

Correctional Services' Simphiwe Xako: "Six sentenced offenders escaped from the B5 unit of Pollsmoor's Medium B section. It is beleived that the 6 escaped after removing bars in one of the windows of the cell."

A manhunt is now underway.

