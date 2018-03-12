CT Cycle Tour organisers confirm third death

Cape Town Cycle Tour's participants on 11 March 2018. Credit: @CTCycleTour/Twitter.

Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have announced that a third person has died related to Sunday's race.

A Rotary marshal, who was stationed on an S-bend after the Llundudno turn-off, has died in hospital.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at this stage and is under investigation.

The event's director David Bellairs: "There was an incident on the descent from Suikerbossie and into Llandudno yesterday. A marshall was hospitalised and we received news that he subsequently passed away. We are at this point unclear on the exact nature of the incident and how it occurred. It is currently being investigated."

This comes after two cyclists died during the 109 kilometer race.

In the first incident, a man lost his life after he was seriously hurt during a pile-up with other cyclists.

Thereafter, another cyclist died during the race, as a result of a suspected heart attack.

EWN