Cop shoots wife and turns gun on himself

Share

Credit: EWN.

Cape Town police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide involving an Ocean View policeman and his wife.

Constable Thilani Buti shot dead his wife and then turned the gun on himself following an argument over the weekend.

The crime was committed at a neighbour's house in Masiphumelele.

They both died on the scene.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 38-year-old constable stationed at Ocean View shot and killed his wife, aged 34, and himself. Cases of murder and inquest are under investigation.”

It follows a similar crime in Mitchells Plain earlier this month in which a Lentegeur sergeant gunned down his girlfriend and her mother before taking his own life.

EWN