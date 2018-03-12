iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.83   £ R16.44   € R14.58
Oil $64.34   Gold $1 318.13

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Cop shoots wife and turns gun on himself

Mon, 12 Mar 2018 6:02 PM
Credit: EWN.
Credit: EWN.    

Cape Town police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide involving an Ocean View policeman and his wife.

Constable Thilani Buti shot dead his wife and then turned the gun on himself following an argument over the weekend.

The crime was committed at a neighbour's house in Masiphumelele.

They both died on the scene.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 38-year-old constable stationed at Ocean View shot and killed his wife, aged 34, and himself. Cases of murder and inquest are under investigation.”

It follows a similar crime in Mitchells Plain earlier this month in which a Lentegeur sergeant gunned down his girlfriend and her mother before taking his own life.

EWN

Read More

MURDER SUICIDE CONSTABLE POLICE MURDER OCEAN VIEW MITCHELLS PLAIN INVESTIGATION

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Cop shoots wife and turns gun on himself

Constable Thilani Buti (38) shot and killed his wife (34) then turned the gun on himself following an argument over the weekend.

Read more ›

VAT increase and its impact on medical aid

There appears to have been some confusion around monthly medical aid contributions increasing as a result of the 1% increase in VAT.

Read more ›

Whiteley out for a month

Lions captain Warren Whiteley will only return to Super Rugby action in April.

Read more ›
 
 