'I take allegations against me seriously'

Share

A screengrab of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba appearing at Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom on 13 March 2018. Credit: EWN.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has started giving testimony at Parliament's state capture inquiry into Eskom, saying he takes the allegations very seriously.

Members of Parliament are looking into a broad range of allegations of wrongdoing many of them linked to grand corruption.

Gigaba says he welcomes the opportunity to respond to state capture allegations during his tenure as public enterprises minister from 2010 to 2014.

“I take seriously, both the allegations that have been made in relation to state capture and my opportunity to address them.

“It has been disheartening and shocking for me to witness some of the appointments that I made years ago and which were hailed publicly as positive appointments now being impugned.”

WATCH: Gigaba appears before state capture inquiry

EWN