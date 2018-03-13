Elderly cyclist stabbed to death

Elderly cyclist stabbed to deathTue, 13 Mar 2018 2:43 PM
A man has been stabbed to death while cycling in Fish Hoek.
The deceased, believed to have been in his 60s, was attacked by an unknown suspect while cycling along a trail on Tuesday morning.
His attacker fled the scene with his mountain bike and has yet to be arrested.
The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a cyclist are being investigated and the victim is yet to be identified.”
EWN
