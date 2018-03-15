iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Pupil dies after falling into toilet

Thu, 15 Mar 2018 1:32 PM
A pit toilet. Credit: EWN.
A pit toilet. Credit: EWN.    

A primary school pupil has died in the Eastern Cape after apparently falling into a toilet.

The child drowned at Luna Primary School in Bizana on Wednesday. It has not yet been established if it was a pit toilet the learner had been using.

The Democratic Alliance’s Edmund van Vuuren says he learnt of the tragedy from an official at the provincial Education Department.

Van Vuuren says a team of investigators have been deployed to school to probe the incident.

Van Vuuren has described the child's death as an unfortunate tragedy.

“This is unfortunate and sad. It’s tragic that this has happened. But someone needs to be held accountable for this.”

Van Vuuren says money for infrastructure grants is not being adequately spent in the Eastern Cape.

He adds in the last financial year 2,491 schools had insufficient sanitation facilities, excluding 810 schools with non-compliant pit toilets.

In Limpopo in January 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died after falling into a dilapidated pit toilet at the Mahlodumela Primary School.

EWN

