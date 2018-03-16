Sacked ministers assigned new jobs

Share

David Mahlobo. Credit: GCIS.

Former Ministers who lost their jobs in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle have been assigned new jobs as backbenchers.

They will be taking up positions on a range of portfolio committees left vacant by newly appointed ministers such as Pravin Gordhan and Mondli Gungubele.

Former energy minister David Mahlobo and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane are among those assigned seats on the trade and industry and water and sanitation committees.

Bongani Bongo’s appointment as state security minister was short-lived, as a backbencher he had previously served on the justice committee.

He’s now been deployed to the communications committee replacing Gungubele who served on both the communications and public enterprises committees.

Bongo will also have a seat on the small business development committee.

Former cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen will now be serving on the committee of defence and military veterans and the portfolio committee on justice.

The African National Congress military veterans’ association expressed its disappointment when he was axed as minister.

Former public works minister Nathi Nhleko will now be serving on the finance committee while former transport minister Joe Maswanganyi will serve on the standing committee on appropriations.

EWN