iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.91   £ R16.63   € R14.67
Oil $65.22   Gold $1 319.22

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Sacked ministers assigned new jobs

Fri, 16 Mar 2018 11:18 AM
David Mahlobo. Credit: GCIS.
David Mahlobo. Credit: GCIS.    

Former Ministers who lost their jobs in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle have been assigned new jobs as backbenchers.

They will be taking up positions on a range of portfolio committees left vacant by newly appointed ministers such as Pravin Gordhan and Mondli Gungubele.

Former energy minister David Mahlobo and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane are among those assigned seats on the trade and industry and water and sanitation committees.

Bongani Bongo’s appointment as state security minister was short-lived, as a backbencher he had previously served on the justice committee.

He’s now been deployed to the communications committee replacing Gungubele who served on both the communications and public enterprises committees.

Bongo will also have a seat on the small business development committee.

Former cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen will now be serving on the committee of defence and military veterans and the portfolio committee on justice.

The African National Congress military veterans’ association expressed its disappointment when he was axed as minister.

Former public works minister Nathi Nhleko will now be serving on the finance committee while former transport minister Joe Maswanganyi will serve on the standing committee on appropriations.

EWN

Read More

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ENTERPRISES AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS MILITARY MINISTERS

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Sacked ministers assigned new jobs

Former Ministers who lost their jobs in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle have been assigned new jobs as backbenchers.

Read more ›

'Investors abroad inspired by new president'

Treasury Director-General says having been part of many roadshows over years, he’s never seen this kind of optimism from investors.

Read more ›

Heyneke linked to top job in French Top 14

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer is reportedly close to signing a deal with French Top 14 club Stade Francais.

Read more ›
 
 