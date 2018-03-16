Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma charges

Jacob Zuma addressed the nation at the Union Buildings on 14 February 2018, saying that he resigned 'with immediate effect' as President of South Africa. Credit: AFP.

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that Advocate Shaun Abrahams will at 3.30 pm on Friday announce his decision on whether to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

The decision follows the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling last year which set side the 2009 decision to withdraw the case against Zuma.

The former president spent nine years and more than R15 million of taxpayers’ money fighting against the fraud and corruption charges being re-instated.

It’s been two weeks since Abrahams confirmed that he’s in a position to announce his decision on whether to prosecute Zuma.

Abrahams had indicated he would first need to inform Zuma of his decision before making a public announcement.

At the start of this year, the national director appointed a team of five senior prosecutors to study the case docket and advise him on the way forward.

The team included the original prosecutor assigned to the case Advocate Billy Downer who strongly objected to the withdrawal of the case in 2009.

It’s understood more than 200 witnesses have confirmed their availability to testify in the case if needed. Shaun Abrahams is expected to announce his decision on whether to charge former president Jacob Zuma.

Abrahams told Parliament on Wednesday night that he’s ready to inform Zuma and the public of his decision.

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application by lobby group Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) to interdict Abrahams from announcing his decision.

EWN