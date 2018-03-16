iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.94   £ R16.66   € R14.70
Oil $65.20   Gold $1 318.11

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Deputy President David Mabuza to face MPs

Fri, 16 Mar 2018 3:05 PM
Deputy President David Mabuza. Credit: @MYANC/Twitter.
Deputy President David Mabuza. Credit: @MYANC/Twitter.    

Deputy President David Mabuza is ready to face opposition members of Parliament when he answers questions for the first time in the National Assembly next week.

His newly appointed parliamentary counsellor Ebrahim Ebrahim says Mabuza has gone through all the questions and has drafted his responses in preparation for what could be a dramatic session.

Mabuza, who is also the new leader of government business, will be quizzed on various issues from moral regeneration to illicit financial flows.

He will stand on the same spot where President Cyril Ramaphosa stood last week to face MPs questions.

Ebrahim is confident and says Mabuza has all his ducks in a row.

Ebrahim is not new to the job of advising a president and served as parliamentary counsellor to former President Jacob Zuma.

As leader of government business, Mabuza has been tasked with keeping Cabinet ministers in line and ensuring that they account to Parliament, among other things.

Only time will tell whether Mabuza will receive the same courteous treatment from MPs like Ramaphosa did.

EWN

Read More

DAVID MABUZA MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT DEPUTY PRESIDENT SOUTH AFRICA PARLIAMENT

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Deputy President David Mabuza to face MPs

Deputy President David Mabuza is ready to face opposition MPs when he answers questions for the first time in the National Assembly next week.

Read more ›

Toys 'R' Us stores in SA unaffected

South African Toys 'R' Us stores are unaffected by the global mass closures.

Read more ›

20-year-old smashes Wayde's 200m SA record

Twenty-year-old Clarence Munyai has broken Wayde van Niekerk's 200m South African record at the ASA Championships.

Read more ›
 
 