iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.95   £ R16.64   € R14.68
Oil $64.97   Gold $1 311.39

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

NPA to pursue charges against Zuma

Fri, 16 Mar 2018 4:19 PM
Former President Jacob Zuma. Credit: EWN.
Former President Jacob Zuma. Credit: EWN.    

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has announced that the National Prosecuting Authority will reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma faces 18 charges of fraud corruption and money laundering related to 783 payments from his former advisor Shabir Shaik.

WATCH: NPA announcement on charges against former President Zuma

This comes after a nine-year-long legal battle and more than R15 million of taxpayers' money spent on legal fees.

The move follows the ruling last year by the Supreme Court of Appeal which set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw the case against the former president.

A team of five senior state prosecutors spent four weeks studying Zuma's reasons why he should not have his day in court after submitting them at the end of January.

Abrahams announced two weeks ago that he had received a recommendation from the team and was ready to make the announcement.

The prosecutions boss will have already informed the former president.

It's understood more than 200 witnesses have already confirmed their availability to testify if Zuma’s case goes on trial.

EWN

Read More

SHAUN ABRAHAMS FRAUD CORRUPTION PROSECUTING AUTHORITY SHABIR SHAIK SUPREME COURT

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

NPA to pursue charges against Zuma

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has announced that NPA will reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.

Read more ›

Toys 'R' Us stores in SA unaffected

South African Toys 'R' Us stores are unaffected by the global mass closures.

Read more ›

20-year-old smashes Wayde's 200m SA record

Twenty-year-old Clarence Munyai has broken Wayde van Niekerk's 200m South African record at the ASA Championships.

Read more ›
 
 