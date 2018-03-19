Schabir Shaik hasn't been called to testify

Businessman Schabir Shaik (C) leaves the Durban High court on 26 July 2005. Credit: AFP.

Former president Jacob Zuma's former financial advisor Schabir Shaik says he has not been subpoenaed to testify against him, adding that the media has created a wrong perception.

Shaik says he’s been approached by the Hawks following the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s decision on Friday to prosecute Zuma but insists he hasn’t been issued a subpoena.

Both Zuma and Shaik were accused of having improperly benefitted from the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal.

Schaik says he will only testify if he is forced to as the matter is between Zuma and the NPA.

“If I’m subpoenaed by the court of law, I’m obliged by law to attend the court, failure which I’ll be in contempt of court. That’s what we’ve been saying consistently, and now the perception or the view that I’m going to be testifying against anybody blows my mind.”

NO REGRETS

Last week, the man who dropped corruption charges against Zuma said he doesn’t think he was wrong.

Mokotedi Mpshe was the acting NPA head when he withdrew charges against Zuma in 2009.

This was after the former president made representations which included conversations that had been taped and allegedly showed a conspiracy against Zuma.

Mpshe, who is now an advocate in Pretoria, said he has no regrets.

“I made my decision given the prevailing circumstances at that stage. A person who makes a decision makes an informed decision as I did. And it does not mean that one who makes a decision and it gets turned later, he is to be condemned and to be found to have been completely wrong.”

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision by Mpshe to withdraw the criminal case against Zuma.

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams on Friday announced that the NPA will reinstate fraud and corruption charges against Zuma.

The former president spent nine years and more than R15 million of taxpayers’ money fighting against the fraud and corruption charges being re-instated.

It’s been two weeks since Abrahams confirmed that he was in a position to announce his decision on whether to prosecute Zuma.

At the start of this year, the national director appointed a team of five senior prosecutors to study the case docket and advise him on the way forward.

It’s understood more than 200 witnesses have confirmed their availability to testify in the case if needed.

