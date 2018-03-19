Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA

Former President Jacob Zuma's son, Edward Zuma. Credit: Twitter/@sayitasis99.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has slammed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for deciding to prosecute his father, saying even a child could see the decision is based on a “witch hunt”.

On Friday, NDPP Shaun Abrahams confirmed the NPA will prosecute the former head of state on 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The former president’s son says state institutions are being used to clamp down on anyone who speaks out against white monopoly capital (WMC).

Like the popular political song in Zuma’s name, his son has questioned what his father has done to deserve such treatment in light of his contribution to the struggle.

He then goes on to say the judiciary has not made it easy for many to trust it, because it’s been accused of pandering to white monopoly capital.

“Our judiciary isn't also making it easier for us to trust it as it has also been accused of adhering to WMC and its offspring, by way of the questionable decisions they continue to take on other various and important issues that affect our country and supposedly to benefit the black child, hence the uncertainty on their impartiality in the matter of the former President Jacob Zuma.”

The former president’s son says his father is a target, because he’s dared to advocate for radical economic transformation and the expropriation of land without compensation.

Edward has challenged South Africans to “wake up” before the country is handed back to the white minority, claiming the group only sees black South Africans as labourers.

“I will, however, challenge South Africans to wake up and smell the coffee before our country is again handed over to the hands of white minority rule who clearly don't see us as equals. They see us as their mere butlers or labourers. We will go all out and defend the former president in every way possible.”

