Report: Moyane refuses to resign from SARS

Mon, 19 Mar 2018 8:25 PM
South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane. Credit: EWN.
South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has reportedly refused to step down despite being asked to do so by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Business Day is reporting that Ramaphosa asked the embattled taxman to resign on Sunday.

Moyane announced last week that senior tax official Jonas Makwakwa had resigned after being faced with fresh allegations of tender fraud.

Moyane has apparently refused to step aside because of the upcoming tax revenue results announcement.

According to the Business Day, Moyane wants to use the announcement to demonstrate that he has delivered despite difficult economic times.

The Presidency has not confirmed the reports.

Moyane has come under increasing pressure after appearing in Parliament to answer questions about his handling of former senior tax official Makwakwa's disciplinary hearing, which was largely seen as a whitewash.

Makwakwa resigned last week after being accused of rigging a tender in favour of a company which has links to hundreds of thousands of rand paid into his private bank account.

EWN

