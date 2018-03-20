President Ramaphosa suspends Moyane

Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Credit: EWN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Tom Moyane as South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner with immediate effect.

The Presidency says Ramaphosa met with Moyane on Monday to inform him of his decision after reports that the now suspended senior tax official refused to resign.

Ramaphosa has cited that developments at Sars under the leadership of Moyane have resulted in a deterioration of public confidence in the institution and public finances being compromised.

Moyane appeared in Parliament recently to answer questions about infighting at Sars including his handling of ex-tax official Jonas Makwakwa's disciplinary hearing.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The president has said the actions of Mr Moyane in relations to a number of matters, including his treatment of Mr Makwakwa and his failure to report this issue to the Minister of Finance but also management of it in that regard have brought Sars into serious disrepute and this is what the president was acting against.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the suspension of Moyane is a start towards restoring confidence in the revenue service and improving tax morality.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage says this decision will also improve relations between the finance ministry and Sars.

“We get the reporting lines right between the minister of finance and Sars which was removed when Jacob Zuma was there and he had direct control there. I think we’ll start to see accountability improve, performance improvement and efficiency at Sars and we’ll get back to an efficient organisation that collects taxes well.”

Meanwhile, on Monday night Treasury announced Mark Kingon as acting commissioner for Sars.

Kingon has been serving as acting chief officer of business and individual taxes at the revenue service.

