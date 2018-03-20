iafrica.com Only the good stuff

State withdraws child assault case: McBride

Tue, 20 Mar 2018 11:09 AM
Ipid head Robert McBride. Credit: EWN.
Ipid head Robert McBride. Credit: EWN.    

The state has provisionally withdrawn its case against Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride for allegedly assaulting his daughter.

McBride was charged in August last year with contravening provisions of the Children’s Act.

The head of the watchdog body admitted to admonishing his teenage daughter but rejected the allegation that he had assaulted her.

The state did not provide reasons to the court for provisionally withdrawing child abuse charges against McBride.

But the move will come as some relief for McBride after being in and out of court for the last seven months since being charged.

The watchdog body boss has consistently denied assaulting his teenage daughter, saying he had admonished what he termed a rebellious child.

He also suggested that the case was malicious, claiming that the child’s guardian who opened the case has a history of opening fabricated cases.

EWN

