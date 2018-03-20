Moyane threatens legal action against Ramaphosa

Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane. Credit: EWN.

In a scathing and unapologetic letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane for bringing the revenue service and government into disrepute, saying he has lost confidence in him to lead the organisation.

Ramaphosa announced last night that Moyane has been suspended with immediate effect and replaced with Mark Kingon in an acting capacity.

Moyane has threatened to take Ramaphosa to court.

Ramaphosa told Moyane that he was being suspended because protecting Sars and the public interest is his primary concern.

The president says the disrepute in which Moyane has brought the revenue service and government as a whole and the risk to the fiscus are enormous.

Ramaphosa further criticised the suspended tax boss for not acknowledging his failures and the magnitude of the consequences of his actions.

The president cited Moyane’s handling of the Jonas Makwakwa matter as well as Sars refunds as the reasons for the loss of confidence in his leadership.

Moyane will now face a disciplinary inquiry.

EWN