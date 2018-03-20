'I take responsibility and apologise'

A screengrab shows Media24's Adrian de Kock being assaulted by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday 20 March 2018. Credit: @JasonFelix/Twitter

EFF's Floyd Shivambu has responded after he was caught on camera assaulting a journalist at Parliament.

Media24's Adrian de Kock appeared to be waiting with other journalists outside the building, where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing is taking place. De Kock apparently asked Shivambu if he wanted to comment and took pictures of him.

Shivambu is then seen in the video moving up closer to the journalist and appears to be intimidating him. Then De Kock is heard shouting: “Leave my stuff alone.”

Shivambu said in a statement: "Today 20 March 2018 I was engaged in a scuffle with a photographer/journalist in Parliament. The scuffle was a result of circumstances which included taking of photographs and persistence to speak to me whilst receiving documents from staff members in order to attend the Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF). Whilst I was in a hurry to attend the committee meeting, I accept that my impatience with the gentleman was inappropriate.

"The scuffle happened and was never an assault on the journalist or media freedom. I regret the incident and believe it should have been handled differently. I take full responsibility and apologise for engaging in a scuffle with a person I discovered after the incident is a Journalist. I will write and emailed an official apology on the scuffle because I believe it was not supposed to happen.

"The EFF upholds media freedom and freedom of association. As a loyal member of the EFF, I fully uphold media freedom and freedom of association, and the scuffle was not meant to suppress these constitutional principles."

Shivambu added that he would not do media interviews concerning the incident because he believed "there are important other issues to speak about in the public discourse than a scuffle. Members of the media are humbly requested to use this statement as my official response and nothing else."

