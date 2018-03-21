iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Farm murder suspects to appear in court

Wed, 21 Mar 2018 9:39 AM
Credit: SAPS.
Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday for the murder of a Tulbagh farm manager.

Martin Louw was fatally stabbed in his house on Wolwefontein farm last week during a robbery.

Police caught the suspects on Monday, with the murder weapon, a stolen firearm and various household items.

In a separate farm incident, officers also arrested four suspects in connection with the assault of a 62-year-old woman on a farm near Moorreesburg last week.

Agri Western Cape's Carl Opperman has welcomed the swift arrests.

"We expect that the courts will take the relevant actions to punish the people so that they can know in future they cannot do anything out of the norm they've done at the moment."

EWN

