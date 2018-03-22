iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.78   £ R16.69   € R14.57
Oil $69.34   Gold $1 332.79

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Armed robbers hit CT malls

Thu, 22 Mar 2018 10:18 AM
Credit: EWN.
Credit: EWN.    

It's not yet clear if the same group of armed robbers is behind two separate shopping mall robberies that took place within hours of each other.

On Wednesday morning, a group of five armed men robbed a jewellery store at the Zewenwacht Mall in Kuilsriver.

After smashing display cabinets, they fled with their loot of jewellery.

About three hours later, robbers hit another shopping centre, this time in Belhar.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, suspects entered the business premises, threatened the complainant and other employees with firearms. Suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza with an undisclosed amount of money and a number of cell phones.”

EWN

Read More

ZEWENWACHT MALL ARMED ROBBERY FIREARMS CAPE TOWN JEWELLERY

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Armed robbers hit CT malls

On Wednesday morning, a group of five armed men robbed a jewellery store at the Zewenwacht Mall in Kuilsriver.

Read more ›

Kingon looks to clean up revenue service

Newly appointed acting South Africa Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon wants to clean up the tax authority.

Read more ›

Faf acknowledges need to start contributing

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has acknowledged that he needs to find form and start contributing some meaningful runs against Australia.

Read more ›
 
 