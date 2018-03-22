iafrica.com Only the good stuff

De Lille disciplinary hearing delayed

Thu, 22 Mar 2018 2:27 PM
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.    

The disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has been delayed as one of the panel members has recused himself from the proceedings.

Advocate Pongiso Monchusi has excused himself from the hearing after a request from De Lille's legal team that he and attorney Sheila Camerer not form part of the proceedings.

De Lille says that the party now needs to find a replacement for Monchusi and deal with their request to open proceedings to the public and the media.

"One of the panel members, Mr Monchusi, then decided to recuse himself. That led to there not being a full panel to continue with the hearing. They need to find a replacement for him and we need to start the whole thing over."

Last month, De Lille narrowly survived a DA-brought motion of no confidence vote in council, which she says all forms part of a desperate attempt by the party to boot her from her position.

A DA sub-committee report levelled allegations against the Cape Town mayor, accusing her of damaging the party’s image and overplaying her hand in the management of the city.

De Lille, however, has maintained her innocence.

EWN

