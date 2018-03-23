iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.83   £ R16.70   € R14.61
Oil $69.56   Gold $1 342.79

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Gauteng

Fri, 23 Mar 2018 9:00 AM
The Braamfontein Spruit along River Road in Bryanston overflows following heavy rains in the area. Credit: Supplied.
The Braamfontein Spruit along River Road in Bryanston overflows following heavy rains in the area. Credit: Supplied.    

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc with impending evacuations in Ekurhuleni, flooded bridges and sinkholes in Centurion and multiple accidents reported across Gauteng on Friday morning.

In Tshwane, 13 bridges have been closed to traffic due to flooding and several roads declared no-go zones.

The fire department has been called in to help with trees that have fallen over in Pretoria.

Emergency services' Johan Pieterse said: “This morning two cars were assisted that were stuck but that’s more in the northern part of Tshwane, in the Hammanskraal area. They basically went off the road but the soil is so saturated we had to get those cars out of that situation.”

In Johannesburg, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has been deployed all over the city to assist with traffic delays.

Spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said: “Be careful out there because we will have the men and women in blue who will be trying to pull the traffic and make sure that you arrive at work safe. And please reduce your speed, try and keep to your following distance. Everybody has to arrive alive.”

KwaZulu-Natal is also experiencing a wet and cold morning with flood warnings issued there as well.

On Thursday, a mother and her three children were killed when they were struck by lightning.

EWN

Read More

EMERGENCY SERVICES FLOOD CENTURION JOHANNESBURG GAUTRAIN RAINFALL TRAFFIC

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Gauteng

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc with impending evacuations in Ekurhuleni, flooded bridges and sinkholes in Centurion.

Read more ›

SA's economic growth gaining momentum

Government and business are hoping that a number of positive economic signs will see the country avoid a ratings downgrade by Moody's.

Read more ›

Man Utd announce plans for women's team

Manchester United have announced plans to form a women's professional team after long being criticised for lagging behind their rivals.

Read more ›
 
 