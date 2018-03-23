iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Eskom inquiry hold up: Myeni, Zuma and Guptas

Fri, 23 Mar 2018 2:23 PM
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni in February 2015. Credit: Gallo Images.
Parliament's legal team is having a tough time trying to serve a summons on the Gupta brothers to appear before the Eskom inquiry.

Their lawyers say they are not mandated to receive any documents related to the inquiry.

Speaker Baleka Mbete has signed summonses for the Guptas, former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni, and the former president's son Duduzane Zuma to appear before the Public Enterprises Committee.

The committee resolved last week that they be summonsed to appear, saying their testimony is crucial to their work.

Lawyers for the Gupta brothers have told Parliament that they are not in a position to disclose their clients' whereabouts so that a summons can be served on them.

Meanwhile, Myeni won't reveal her residential address and has told Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee that she will appear before it when she is well enough to do so.

Duduzane Zuma says he still wants some transcripts from earlier testimony before he's prepared to appear.

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said: “The position of the inquiry is at a standstill right now because we have these outstanding witnesses that we need to call and we are in the process of summoning them.”

Rantho says it's still the committee's intention to deliver a report to Parliament on the inquiry before the end of the month.

EWN

