Hawks confirm investigating Zuma - report

Former president Jacob Zuma. Credit: Supplied.

Former President Jacob Zuma is reportedly being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly accepting a R1 million cash bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer in exchange for keeping agriculture forestry and fisheries minister Senzeni Zokwana in his Cabinet.

The City Press is reporting that Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi this week confirmed that they are investigating the bribery claims against Zuma, Zokwana, Cosatu president Dlamini and Agriculture Department Deputy Director-General Siphokazi Ndudane.

The newspaper is reporting that an affidavit deposed at the Lyttelton police station in December, businessman Chaile Seretse alleges that Zokwana, Dlamini and Ndudane, each received a R300,000 from Deon Larry.

Larry is also the same businessman accused of bribing Zuma.

Seretse says the bribe was orchestrated by three other Western Cape businessmen who have interests in fishing and abalone processing.

They allegedly did not want Zokwana to be reshuffled because he had a transformation agenda that he was going to implement through them.

EWN