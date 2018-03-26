iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Hannah Cornelius mother found dead

Mon, 26 Mar 2018 12:40 AM
Slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius. Credit: Twitter.
Slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius. Credit: Twitter.    

The body of a 56-year-old woman, was found along the shores of Scarborough near Cape Town on Sunday.

Since the discovery, it’s been confirmed by family members that the body belongs to Anna Cornelius, the mother of Stellenbosch murder victim, Hannah Cornelius.

Hannah was murdered near a wine farm in Stellenbosch in May last year.

Although the details are still sketchy, officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

“An inquest case has been opened for investigation subsequent to the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old woman this woman at a beach in Simons Town. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

EWN

