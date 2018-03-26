iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Laying rape charge against Jordaan wasn't easy

Mon, 26 Mar 2018 11:21 AM
Singer, songwriter and political activist Jennifer Ferguson did an interview on Radio 702 on Tuesday 20 March 2018. Credit: 702.
Singer, songwriter and political activist Jennifer Ferguson did an interview on Radio 702 on Tuesday 20 March 2018. Credit: 702.    

Singer and former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Jennifer Ferguson says her decision to lay a rape charge against Safa president Danny Jordaan wasn’t an easy one to make.

Ferguson opened a case at the Parkview Police Station last week and the police have confirmed that its been transferred to Port Elizabeth.

She publicly accused Jordaan of sexually assaulting her at a Port Elizabeth hotel in 1994 last year.

Speaking on the Eusebius MacKaiser show, Ferguson says she had to take action.

“It hasn’t been easy an decision and I’m very aware of the serious journey we’re embarking on with this and a journey that’s unfortunately very prejudicial to survivors of rape. We know how these stories can be distorted.”

Jordaan has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to proving his innocence in court.

LISTEN: Jennifer Ferguson explains decision to lay rape charge against Danny Jordaan

EWN

