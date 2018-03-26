Search called off for man who drowned

Three people have drowned at Monwabisi beach during a baptism service on 25 March 2018. Credit: Supplied.

A search for a man who drowned off Monwabisi Beach has been called off.

He's one of three men who drowned during a baptism ceremony over the weekend.

The bodies of two of the victims have been retrieved.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason says: “SAPS indicted this morning that they would not resume with the search as the body could be anywhere, due to the tidal movements. An SAPS helicopter will do an area reconnaissance only.”

EWN