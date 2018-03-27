Absa accuses Public Protector of lying

Absa accuses Public Protector of lyingTue, 27 Mar 2018 2:23 PM
Parliament's Justice Committee has confirmed it's received a letter from Absa's legal representatives, accusing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of lying to Members of Parliament.
Mkhwebane appeared before the committee 6 March to explain details in her report into the apartheid-era bailout of Bankorp.
The Business Day reported the letter points out a number of instances in which the Public Protector had misled Parliament.
Justice Portfolio Committee Chairperson Mathole Motshekga says: “We have received a letter from Absa, alleging that the Public Protector has lied. We have written to her to ask her comments on the allegations before that we can take the matter forward.”
EWN
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.